Heatwave relief soon as IMD predicts monsoon onset; here are the states getting heavy rain today

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Widespread rainfall is set to relieve most parts of India from the ongoing heatwave conditions soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the arrival of monsoon in the next few days.
According to the weather department, conditions are now favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during the next 2-3 days.
Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of northeast and south India today.
Here’s a look at the states that are likely to get rain today
Heavy rain alerts
Northeast India: The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to get heavy rainfall at isolated places.
South India: Interior Karnataka (North & South) braces for isolated heavy rainfall, high-speed thundersqualls, and isolated hailstorms (particularly in north interior Karnataka). Rain accompanied by high-speed thundersqualls is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
East India: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are looking to get widespread rain with isolated heavy showers. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand also have a forecast of rain accompanied by high-speed thundersqualls. In Bihar, IMD predicted light-to-moderate rain, with heavy downpours and high-speed thundersqualls, at isolated places.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the Union Territory.
Widespread light-to-moderate rain
North East: Light to moderate rains are predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with gusty winds.
South India: Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep too will get some light rains with winds up to 50 kmph.
Scattered/isolated light-to-moderate rain
The weather department has forecast isolated light to moderate rains for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Odisha.
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