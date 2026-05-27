Heatwave relief soon as IMD predicts monsoon onset; here are the states getting heavy rain today

Women cover themselves amid rainfall, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Widespread rainfall is set to relieve most parts of India from the ongoing heatwave conditions soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the arrival of monsoon in the next few days.

According to the weather department, conditions are now favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of northeast and south India today.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road as rain lashes the city, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (PTI Photo) Commuters wade through a waterlogged road as rain lashes the city, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Here’s a look at the states that are likely to get rain today