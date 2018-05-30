Monsoon hits Kerala three days early

The skies over Kochi darkened Tuesday to herald the arrival of the monsoon. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) The skies over Kochi darkened Tuesday to herald the arrival of the monsoon. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala coast on Tuesday, three days before it was scheduled to arrive, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin-Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, three days ahead of its normal date,” the IMD said. It has predicted “normal” rainfall this season.

In the next 48 hours, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, some more parts of east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, IMD said.

A view of Kochi harbour. (Source: Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan) A view of Kochi harbour. (Source: Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rain” Wednesday, officials said. However, heat wave conditions are likely to sweep parts of north and central India. It is “very likely” to severely affect parts of west Rajasthan, one or two pockets over east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

IMD has also issued an alert for thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Onset of the monsoon in the southern state marks the commencement of a four-month long rainy season. While June 1 is the official onset date for arrival of monsoon, it takes the rains more than a month-and-half to cover the entire country. Last year, it commenced on May 30.

