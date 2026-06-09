India weather: Heatwave scorches north as monsoon drenches south and Northeast

India is witnessing a stark weather divide, with large parts of the country experiencing heavy monsoon rain while north India continues to battle intense heat. Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday, recording a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius for the national capital.

The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and West Rajasthan till June 11, while similar conditions are likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh over the next few days.

Kerala, Karnataka under rain alerts

Kerala is set to receive widespread rain till June 14, with an orange alert for Wayanad and Malappuram on June 9 and yellow alerts for several central and northern districts through June 12. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph and fishermen warnings remain in place till June 10.

Neighbouring Karnataka is bracing for intense rainfall, with Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru likely to receive extremely heavy rain. Coastal areas are also under fishermen warnings due to squally weather and rough sea conditions.

Maharashtra, Gujarat weather

The southwest monsoon has advanced further into Maharashtra, bringing widespread rain to South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra. Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms, with temperatures hovering around 34°C and 28°C.

In Gujarat, weather activity is expected to remain limited, with only isolated light to moderate rain forecast in parts of South Gujarat, including Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad, while most other regions are likely to remain dry.

Rainfall activity in Central and Northeast India

Central India is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha through June 14, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Chhattisgarh could experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70 kmph on June 11 and 12.

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Meanwhile, widespread rainfall is forecast across the Northeast. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall through the week, raising the risk of localised flooding. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected across several northeastern states.

Tamil Nadu weather

Heavy rain is likely in Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Kanyakumari till June 12. While western districts are expected to receive monsoon showers, coastal and interior areas may continue to experience hot and humid conditions. Chennai is likely to remain warm and humid, although light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected during evening or night hours.