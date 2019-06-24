Monsoon gains momentum in last three days, covers half of the country

After sluggish progress this year, monsoon has gained momentum in the last three days and covered half of the country, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. “In last three days, monsoon has gained momentum. It has covered the entire southern and eastern India,” Reuters quoted the official as saying.

The rainy season’s arrival in some states last week brought respite to the sweltering heatwave conditions there. The conditions are favourable for its further advancement into the central and western parts this week, the official told Reuters.

Though the official monsoon season is considered to be between June 1 and September 30, rains came in late this year with 84 per cent of subdivisions of IMD recording deficient rainfall, reported PTI.

On Monday, Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds for Monday.

States that received rainfall

Odisha and Lakshadweep subdivisions have recorded “normal” rainfall. While Jammu and Kashmir and East Rajasthan recorded “excess” rainfall, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands-registered rainfall under the “large excess” category.

According to IMD, extremely heavy rainfall has been reported at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and East Rajasthan on one day each from June 13 to June 19. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Coastal Karnataka on two days each and Kerala and Mahe, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Saurashtra & Kutch, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on one day each during the week.

Although the Gujarat and Saurashtra and the Kutch subdivisions under central India have recorded “deficient” rainfall, Cyclone Vayu helped bring down some of the shortfalls. The monsoon has also hit Uttar Pradesh with scattered rains over Ghazipur, Varanasi and parts of Jhansi since June 19.

Parts of Chennai also received moderate showers on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, giving some respite from the heat to the water-starved coastal city, following Thursday’s showers.

Rainfall predicted this week

Giving details about the weather conditions this week, IMD said in a press release that due to strengthening of southerly or southwesterly over north Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

The situation is also likely to improve in parts of Madhya Pradesh with the southwest monsoon advancing into some parts of central Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha which are currently reeling under a drought-like situation.

The IMD has forecast rains in Chennai and northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday due to a combination of convective action, upper-air cyclonic circulation, low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and the effects of the southwest monsoon.

(With inputs from Agencies)