Monsoon in India: West remains dry, heavy rain alert issued for Northeastern states

Active monsoon and El Nino conditions are causing uneven weather across multiple regions of India, even as heatwaves persist in some pockets of north and central India.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 01:14 PM IST
mumbai rainfallCloudy skies, light rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur in some parts of Kolkata on June 20. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are likely to continue in several parts of India on Saturday as monsoon advances through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Koraput, Phulbani, Muzaffarpur, Jamui and Ranchi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast. Due to the El Nino effect, India is already facing the possibility of a severely deficit rainfall.

Monsoon in some regions, such as western and central India is already delayed.

Active monsoon and El Nino conditions are causing uneven weather across multiple regions of India, even as heatwaves persist in some pockets of north and central India.

Conditions are also favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23, the IMD stated.

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Rain forecast today

Some regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rainfall throughout Saturday, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

According to weather department’s satellite images on Saturday, there is a possibility of lightning and rain in regions stretching from the Himalayan states to eastern and southern India.

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lightning forecast Satellite image showing scant monsoon clouds over parts of south and northeast (Source: IMD)

The IMD forecast has predicted thunderstorms and lightning across the Northeast region on June 20.

Parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad will experience hailstorms, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph today.

Similar weather conditions, except the possibility of hailstorms, are likely over Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Vidarbha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, the forecast stated.

Over the next 24 hours, cloudy skies, light rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur in some parts of Kolkata. Meanwhile, partly cloudy skies, along with hot and humid conditions will prevail over Mumbai city and its suburbs, according to the local forecast.

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imd forecast Satellite image showing movement of monsoon over the Himalayan region and Bay of Bengal (Source: IMD)

Heatwave forecast today

Heatwave conditions will prevail over some places in Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, and Vidarbha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and north interior Karnataka are likely to witness hot and humid weather today, according to the IMD forecast.

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