Monsoon in India: West remains dry, heavy rain alert issued for Northeastern states

Cloudy skies, light rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur in some parts of Kolkata on June 20. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are likely to continue in several parts of India on Saturday as monsoon advances through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Koraput, Phulbani, Muzaffarpur, Jamui and Ranchi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast. Due to the El Nino effect, India is already facing the possibility of a severely deficit rainfall.

Monsoon in some regions, such as western and central India is already delayed.

Active monsoon and El Nino conditions are causing uneven weather across multiple regions of India, even as heatwaves persist in some pockets of north and central India.

Conditions are also favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23, the IMD stated.