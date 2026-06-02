Kerala yet to see Monsoon onset; IMD says Delhi’s weather to remain ‘pleasant’ till Friday

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi and the National Capital Region are set for a spell of relatively pleasant weather over the next four days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, light rainfall, and thunderstorm activity across the region. At the same time, Kerala is set to see the monsoon’s onset in 2-3 days, says the IMD.

According to the weather department, partly cloudy conditions are expected to gradually give way to generally cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR, while very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely during the afternoon and evening hours for the next four days till Friday.

Thunderstorm, winds expected

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected across NCR between June 2 and June 5. Dust storms may also occur on some days. Despite the forecast, all districts of Delhi and neighbouring cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad remain under the green category on the IMD’s warning map, signalling no weather warning at present.

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When will Kerala get monsoon?

The southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala within the next two to three days, which will be the beginning of its advance across the country, the IMD said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Kerala and Mahe between June 3 and June 7, with widespread rain also expected across other parts of South Peninsular India.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु

(i) इस सप्ताह उत्तर-पूर्वी भारत और दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीपीय भारत में छिटपुट भारी वर्षा और गरज के साथ तूफान आने की संभावना है।

(ii) उत्तर-पश्चिम, मध्य और उससे सटे पूर्वी भारत में 70 किमी प्रति घंटे तक की रफ्तार वाली तेज हवाओं के साथ मध्यम से गंभीर गरज… pic.twitter.com/twKE02PbSq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2026

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over parts of Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the week. Heavy rain is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm is expected across northwest, central and adjoining eastern India. Squally winds reaching up to 70 kmph are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while isolated hailstorms may occur in Jammu & Kashmir and central India.

Temperatures below normal

Maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 36°C and 40°C through the week, while minimum temperatures are likely to range from 25°C to 29°C. The IMD said daytime temperatures will remain below normal at most places, offering relief from the intense summer heat.

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The weather department has ruled out heatwave conditions in Delhi till at least June 7. While maximum temperatures may gradually rise by 2-3°C over the next few days, they are expected to stay close to seasonal norms. Safdarjung’s normal maximum temperature for early June stands at around 40°C.

Heatwave warning for Bihar

Even as Delhi remains free from heatwave conditions, Bihar is likely to experience heatwaves between June 3 and June 7. Hot and humid weather is also expected over parts of Odisha and several northeastern states.