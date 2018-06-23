Monsoon expected to hit Bihar in next two to three days

Monsoon normally enters northeastern Bihar by June 10, the weather dept said. Monsoon normally enters northeastern Bihar by June 10, the weather dept said.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Bihar in the next two to three days after being delayed by a fortnight. Met office bulletin said the monsoon showers would bring the much needed respite from the sweltering heat measuring over 40 degree celsius being witnessed across the state for the past few days. Monsoon normally enters north eastern Bihar by June 10, it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees c was recorded at Dehri (in Rohtas district) followed by Gaya which recorded maximum temperature at 39.3 degrees celsius, Patna at 38 degrees, Purnea at 35.4 degrees and Bhagalpur 35.3 degrees celsius.

The met department has forecast partly cloudy sky tomorrow in the state capital, while cities like Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea are likely to experience rain or thunder or lightning also. The met office bulletin said that rainfall occurred at a few places over Bihar during the past 24 hours. Ramnagar in East Champaran district received highest 9 mm rainfall.

