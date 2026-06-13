Monsoon advances in East India as heavy rain continues in south, heatwave in north

The southwest monsoon continued its advance into more parts of eastern India even as heavy rainfall activity persisted across Kerala and parts of the southern peninsula on Friday. At the same time, heatwave conditions continued over parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Telangana and Marathwada, reflecting the contrasting weather patterns across the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon advanced into more parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on June 12. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha till June 16, over Telangana and Marathwada till June 13, and over southwest Rajasthan till June 13.

Kerala, Karnataka under rain alert

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala on June 13 and 14, indicating that the southwest monsoon remains active over the state. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is also likely to persist across parts of Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka.

Maharashtra to see thunderstorms, Vidarbha heatwave

Parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The IMD has issued thunderstorm and lightning warnings for isolated parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on June 13, while heatwave conditions are likely to persist over isolated pockets of Marathwada. Heatwave conditions are also expected to continue over Vidarbha till June 16.

Bay system drives rain over Bihar, Bengal

Rainfall activity over Bihar and West Bengal is being influenced by a trough and associated weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal till June 15, with thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, likely till June 16.

Tarakeswar in Gangetic West Bengal recorded 9 cm, Malda in sub-Himalayan West Bengal received 7 cm, while Pranpur in Bihar’s Katihar district recorded 8 cm rainfall. South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the coming week.

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Relief from extreme heat in Delhi; thunderstorms

In Delhi, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely on June 13. The national capital’s maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 36-38°C on June 13 and 37-39°C during June 14-15, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay around 22-24°C.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and western Himalayan region

Thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and adjoining areas. Earlier this week, severe thunderstorm activity brought squall winds reaching 111 kmph in Sangrur, 89 kmph in Kaithal, and 74 kmph in Agra, among the strongest wind speeds recorded across north India.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusts reaching 60 kmph at isolated places.

Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Himachal Pradesh

The IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph over Shimla and adjoining areas on June 13. Similar conditions are expected across many parts of the state, while higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla districts are likely to receive precipitation.

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For the week ending June 18, light to moderate rain or snow is likely at many places across Himachal Pradesh on June 12 and 13, and at a few places during the remainder of the week. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 17-26°C in high hills, 35-38°C in mid-hill regions, and 36-42°C in low hills and plains. The state weather office has also warned that above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of the low hills, plains and adjoining mid-hill regions during June, even as parts of the higher reaches continue to receive rainfall.