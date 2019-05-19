Onset of monsoon to be delayed, likely to reach Andaman in 2-3 days

The southwest monsoon has advanced into the South Andaman Sea and is likely to reach the North Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands in the next 2-3 days, the IMD has predicted. In its onset forecast, IMD had indicated that the monsoon would reach the island around May 18.

With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive later than usual in Kerala, on June 6, its northward progression will be delayed.

“Upon reaching the south Andaman Sea, the monsoon may take three to four days additionally to cover the Andaman Sea and further over to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. We expect the monsoon to arrive in Kerala only around June 6,” DS Pai, head of IMD’s Long Range Forecast (LRF), had told The Indian Express.

The delay, meteorologists said, is due to the presence of a strong mid-latitude regime that is preventing the otherwise smooth entry of the monsoon currents from over the Bay of Bengal.

Pre-monsoon rainfall from March to May, a phenomenon vital to agriculture in several parts of the country, has recorded a deficiency of 22 per cent, according to the IMD data. The IMD recorded 75.9 millimetres of rainfall from March 1 to May 15 as against normal rainfall of 96.8 millimetres.

Of the four meteorological divisions of the IMD, the south peninsula, which comprises all the southern states, has recorded pre-monsoon deficiency of 46 per cent – the highest in the country.

This was followed by 36 per cent in the northwest subdivision, which covers all the north Indian states – it was 38 per cent from March 1 to April 24, but has dropped by 2 per cent due to rainfall across several parts.

The deficiency in the east and northeast region that covers eastern states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and northeastern states was seven per cent.

(Inputs from PTI)