Monsoon covers entire nation two weeks in advance: IMD

This is only the third time in a decade that the monsoon advance has been completed in June. (File) This is only the third time in a decade that the monsoon advance has been completed in June. (File)

The Southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Friday, completing its advance a fortnight early than normal.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the monsoon has reached all parts of the country against the normal date of July 8. This is only the third time since 2011 when the monsoon advance has been completed in June. Between 2011 and 2020, the earliest advance was in 2013 (June 16) and in 2018 (June 28).

Though the formation of Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea had the potential to delay the monsoon progress further north from Maharashtra, it was not realised. The monsoon soon made swift advance over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and covered central India on time. “The formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved west-northwestwards along with a cyclonic circulation over Central India helped in the advance of monsoon,” said Mohapatra.

Since its timely onset on June 1, the rainfall has been relatively well distributed this season so far. Quantitatively, 31 out of the total 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country identified by the IMD have received rainfall ranging from normal to large excess.

Barring Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, all states have recorded rainfall anywhere between normal and large excess this month so far. From the time monsoon makes onset over a region, the window for kharif sowing opens and continues for the next one month.

On the kharif sowing this year, the IMD chief said, “June is the main sowing window for major parts of the country, except some areas in west Rajasthan. This year, there may not be any major impact on sowing and the rain so far will be beneficial.”

