Monsoon covers country fortnight early

Heavy rain lashes Shimla on Friday. Pradeep Kumar

The Southwest monsoon on Friday covered the entire country, a fortnight ahead of its normal schedule of mid-July — the first since 2015. However, all-India rainfall remained deficit by at least four per cent than normal, even as June draws to a close.

This year, the monsoon has made an early onset over the Kerala coast by three days. However, it entered into an early-break phase on June 11, after which the advance of an otherwise fast-progressing monsoon slowed down considerably. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Thane, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amravati, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttak, Midnapore and Bagdogra in all these days. This sluggish trend lasted for at least two weeks until it picked up pace at the end of last week.

According to IMD officials, the monsoon trough will lie over the Himalayan foothills in the first week of July.

Speaking about the rapid advance of monsoon in the past week, AK Srivastava, head of the climate monitoring and analysis group, IMD, said, “There was strong interaction between monsoon currents and dry westerly winds, which brought thundershowers and revived monsoon. This was also supported by strong western disturbances, making the advance quicker in the past week.”

The last time the monsoon covered the entire country for 15 days, the shortest ever timespan, was in 2013, according to data from 1941 to 2013.

Except for Manipur (- 63 per cent) and Gujarat (- 60 per cent), rainfall over most other states was either in the normal, excess or large excess category on Friday. Among these states, eight — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Auranachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep, were in the deficient category.

According to extended range forecasts, monsoon is set to intensify over central India and the western coast in the first week of July.

