Monsoon brings down temperature in Goa

The south-west monsoon, which arrived in Goa two days back, has brought down the temperature in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. It predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at most place in the state over the next five days.

After the arrival of monsoon on Thursday, there has been a marked fall in the maximum temperature, it said.

“The highest maximum temperature of28 degrees Celsius was recorded at Panjim (North Goa) and Mormugao (South Goa). But there was no large change in minimum temperature and it was normal over North and South Goa districts,” the IMD said.

“The lowest minimum temperature of24 degrees Celsius was recorded at Panaji and Mormugao,” it added.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North and South Goa districts, it said.