Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, heavy rain forecast for Mumbai in weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday afternoon announced the arrival of southwest monsoon in Maharashtra with its onset over Harnai in Ratnagiri and Solapur districts.

The monsoon is expected to hit Mumbai around June 13 and 14, said IMD officials. According to IMD’s district forecast and warnings, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are very likely to receive thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places, on Friday.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours,” it said.

Between June 12 and 14, the Met department has forecast widespread rainfall across the state. It has forecast heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai for Saturday, while issuing an orange alert for Sunday with

forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places due to a low pressure system that lay over west-central Bay of Bengal.

“With north westward movement of the low pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the west coast including Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha during the next two to three days,” said the IMD bulletin.

As per the revised onset dates, the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra was expected on June 10. Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Thursday. Heavy rainfall was recorded at Parbhani (190 mm), Palam (90 mm), Bhum, Manvat and Pathri (70 mm each) and Latur (60 mm) in Marathwada and Madha and Pandharpur (80 mm each) and Barshi (60 mm) in Madhya Maharashtra.

According to the Met department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rainfall is considered “moderate”, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is “heavy”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is “very heavy” and more than 204.5 mm is “extremely heavy”.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will get its own flood warning system, IFLOWS- Mumbai, on Friday, which will be able to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six to 48 hours in advance.

A joint initiative between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and BMC, the warning system will be launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and technology Harsh Vardhan. Based on the amount of rain recorded, time, location, topography and forecast, the system is designed to generate flood warnings for specific areas. Mumbai will be the second city after Chennai in the country to get a flood warning system.

