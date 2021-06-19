Monsoon arrives 8 days early in Rajasthan; IMD issues very heavy rain alert for UP, MP and Bihar

Commuters hold umbrellas as they walk on a street during rain in Surat, Friday, June 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)

After a five-day break, the Southwest monsoon made some progress on Friday, turning vigorous over several parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has now advanced and entered southeast Rajasthan, covered most areas of Gujarat and more areas of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

With this, the monsoon has reached Gujarat and even Rajasthan seven to eight days ahead of schedule this year. For instance, Dholpur, located in eastern Rajasthan, is where the monsoon enters the desert state, and the normal onset date is June 28.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon on the day passed through Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over the west coast and along Gangetic West Bengal. Some of the wettest areas and the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Friday were: Matheran – 227mm, Dahanu – 219mm, Agumbe – 148mm, Daman – 141mm, Lonavala – 134mm, Valsad – 133mm, Mahabaleshwar – 111mm, Surat – 103mm, Varanasi – 100mm, Gangtok – 95mm, Meerut — 85mm, Bareilly — 74mm and Bhavnagar – 72mm.

There is an off-shore trough — which strengthens the westerly winds — running between Maharashtra and Kerala. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, coastal and south Karnataka till Monday.

A low-pressure system, lying over southwest Bihar and adjoining Uttar Pradesh, and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh will together bring some very heavy spells of rain over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till Tuesday.

With the passing of a fresh stream of western disturbances, the IMD has warned of extreme heavy spells (more than 204.4mm in 24 hours) over west and east Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Due to the availability of favourable conditions, the monsoon is expected to further advance over remaining parts of northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, said the IMD.