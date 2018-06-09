Monsoon Highlights: Southwest Monsoon reached Kerala three days ahead of schedule, says IMD

Over 30 people were killed on Tuesday after thunderstorms struck parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain will also lash parts of Kerala as the Southwest Monsoon further advances in the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea along coasts of Kerala and Karnataka today and tomorrow.
The India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) said that the Monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile, marked the arrival of Monsoon in the state on Monday.
The Met Dept has forecasted squally weather in parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Monsoon has also further advanced into parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin areas and southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.
Excess rain water has leaked in to a gurudwara in Mangaluru's Shri Guru Singh Sabha near Maladi Court.
Rains continue to lash parts of Karnataka.
Meanwhile, four people lost their lives today in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after the pillar of a mosque collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain. Five people were injured in the incident.
Additional forces with equipment rushed to Mangaluru to assist district administration in search and rescue operations in Mangaluru rains. District Emergency Operation Center operational round the clock -Helpline number 08241077.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence and other teams with sufficient rescue equipment rushed to Mangaluru to provide rescue services in the affected areas due to the torrential rains.
Red warning for Karnataka: Heavy to very heavy rains is very likely at isolate dplaces over Coastal Karnataka for today.
Depression over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours and intensified into a deep depression and lay centred over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and cross Myanmar coast between Kyaukpyu and Sittwe by midnight of May 29, 2018.
All the Deputy Commissioners of Mangalore, Udupi, Karwar have been alerted; rescue and rehabilitation work has been initiated as per request of Deputy Commissioner. Mangalore Battalion NDRF team is deployed as a standby support to district administration. (ANI)
Skymet Weather predicts that the heatwave conditions in north Maharashtra is short lived as scattered thundershowers or thunderstorm activities are expected to continue in most parts of Maharashtra.
At least 34 people were killed in a thunderstorm after heavy rains struck parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said that district magistrates have been directed to ensure distribution of relief material within 24 hours to affected people. The weather department predicted rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 50-70 kmph, to strike at isolated places in UP over the next couple of days.
National Disaster Management Authority of India issues a list of do's and dont's in view of lightning and thunderstorm in Mangaluru and Udupi.
Severe heatwave is back. Palam records the highest temperature of the season at 46.5 degrees. Safdarjung is at 44.4 degrees. Ganganagar of Rajasthan is the hottest in the country today at 48.7 degrees, reports SkyMet Weather.
The official Twitter account of State Emergency Operation Centre, Revenue Department (Disaster Management), Govt. of Karnataka tweeted, for any assistance due to heavy rains in Mangaluru and Udupi, kindly tweet using hastag #SOSMangaluru #SOSMangaluru indicating your location, our officers will get in touch with you.
Water-logging in streets of Mangalore after heavy rain lashed parts of the city. (ANI)
Dust and thunderstorms accompanied by rains occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh but the weather remained dry over western parts of the state, the weather office said. Day temperature was above normal in Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur divisions, with Orai recording the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.
Rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds or squall, with wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph, are very likely over the next couple of days, MeT officials said. Earlier, nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said today. (PTI)
Well marked low-pressure area over Eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression at 11:30 am over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal near Kyaukpyu (Myanmar). (Source: IMD/Twitter)
Rains lashes Dehradun. (Source: ANI)
At least 19 persons, including a number of women and children, were killed in incidents of lightning and thunderstorm in various parts of Bihar last night. According to a release issued by the state disaster management department today, districts of Gaya and Aurangabad reported the maximum casualty. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and issued instructions for expeditious disbursement of ex-gratia to the kin. (PTI)
A low-pressure area can be seen over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining region. It is most likely to become well marked during the next 24 hours. As per weathermen, the weather system is likely to move in the north-northeasterly direction towards the Myanmar Coast. So in consequence to this, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to record heavy to very heavy rainfall and thundershowers during the next 24 to 48 hours, reports SkyMet Weather.
Uttarakhand: Thunderstorm/hail storm likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh, between 3 to 6 pm today, ANI reports.
IMD's forecast for May 29: Heat wave alert for Rajasthan. Thunderstorm alert in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy rains predicted for Lakshwadeep, Kerala Coastal and South interior, Karnataka, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar.
Severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and heat wave conditions occurred in many parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Maximum temperature appreciably rose over Vidarbha and no large change over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. No large change in minimum temperature over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Maximum temperature was above normal in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and normal in Chhattisgarh, whereas minimum temperature was above normal in Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh and normal in East-Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Khajuraho recorded the highest maximum temperature of 48.6 degrees Celsius and Chhindwara recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.
Till 8.30 this morning, Andaman and Nicobar Island's Hut Bay recorded a rainfall of 10 cm and Mayabunder got 6cm, Tamil Nadu's Valparai recorded 7 cm rainfall and Lakshadweep's Aminidivi got 6cm. Five cm rain was recorded in Portblair, Agathi and Majbat. Cochin-Nedumbassery, Kottayam, Karipur, Mangalore, Karwar and Malda received 4cms rainfall
With the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. The monsoon, which feeds majority of the country delivering at least 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall, will gradually cover the west coast, before moving over central and north India. June 1, which is usually when the monsoon arrives in Kerala, is three days early this year. The IMD has predicted "normal" rainfall this season.
The southwest monsoon today hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The onset of monsoon over the southern state marks the commencement of the four-month-long rainy season in the country. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile marked the Monsoon on Monday in the state
The IMD has made a forecast of "normal" rainfall this season
After Bihar and Jharkhand, ten people were killed and five others were injured after a thunderstorm struck some parts of Uttar Pradesh, reported IANS. Of the nine victims, five were from Unnao district. The other four deaths were reported from Rae Bareli and Kanpur rural. Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi told PTI.
Atleast 17 people are dead due to thunderstorm in different parts of Bihar, reports ANI
The IMD has also forecasted that thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hailstone is likely to occur today during the next 3 hours over some areas in Hardoi, Sitapur, Farrukhabad districts & adjoining areas
Atleast 12 people have been killed and 28 injured due to thunderstorms in parts of Jharkhand, reports ANI
The minimum temperature in Delhi recorded on Tuesday was at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, IMD said. "The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of dust storm or thunderstorm in the evening or night," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 47 per cent.
Skymet, a private weather agency has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Parts of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and West Bengal experienced rainfall on Monday. While Kottayam, Kochi, Nedumbassery and Chamrajnagar recorded 3cms of rainfall, Hut Bay in Andaman Island recorded 6cm and Lakshadweep's Agathi and Aminidivi recorded 2cms of rain, the IMD said.
