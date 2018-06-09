Monsoon Highlights: Southwest Monsoon reached Kerala three days ahead of schedule, says IMD

A man stands by the Arabian Sea coast as it drizzles in Kochi, in the southern India state of Kerala, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/R.S. Iyer) A man stands by the Arabian Sea coast as it drizzles in Kochi, in the southern India state of Kerala, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/R.S. Iyer)

Over 30 people were killed on Tuesday after thunderstorms struck parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain will also lash parts of Kerala as the Southwest Monsoon further advances in the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea along coasts of Kerala and Karnataka today and tomorrow.

The India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) said that the Monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile, marked the arrival of Monsoon in the state on Monday.

The Met Dept has forecasted squally weather in parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Monsoon has also further advanced into parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin areas and southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.