Monsoon alert for Haryana

Issuing an alert, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department has stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence in from June 27 and will intensify and spread in 48-72 hours with monsoon likely to hit the state from June 28 to July 1 as per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD). An official spokesman said that the intensity of rainfall would be more in Kaithal, Karnal, Jind Panipat, Hisar, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar and Ambala, with one or two spell of heavy rainfall (more than 7 cm) in these districts.

