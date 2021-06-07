Monsoon advances in Maharashtra, Northeast

The IMD also said that the monsoon has covered the entire Northeast region.

THE MET department on Sunday announced the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon over more parts of southern India, Maharashtra and the Northeast.

By Sunday, it had covered 30 per cent of Maharashtra and entered Pune and Raigad districts. It is most likely to reach Mumbai only by next week, the IMD said. It had arrived in southern Kerala on Thursday, two days behind schedule.

“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telengana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast Bay of Bengal, and hence the entire Northeastern states of India (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh), most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today (Sunday),” IMD said.

India receives over 70 per cent annual rainfall between June and September. This year, the Met department expects a normal to above normal seasonal rainfall over the country.