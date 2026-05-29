IMD revises monsoon forecast to 90% from earlier 92% projection as Southwest monsoon advances

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday revised its monsoon forecast downward for the upcoming season, stating that the country is now expected to receive rainfall at 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), lower than the 92 per cent projection made in its first long-range forecast issued last month.

Even as the forecast was revised, the southwest monsoon continued to make steady progress across the country. According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, with conditions remaining favourable for its spread into more parts of peninsular and northeastern India over the next few days.

The weather department said the monsoon moved into additional areas of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep region and parts of the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 27. Over the coming week, it is expected to advance further into more parts of the southern peninsula, northeast India and central Bay of Bengal.

In South

Rain intensified across Kerala and Lakshadweep, with the IMD reporting rain at most places in Kerala and at many places in Lakshadweep. Mattanchery in Ernakulam district recorded the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Vaikkom in Kottayam district at 9 cm. Cherthala in Alappuzha and Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta recorded 8 cm each, while several places across Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Palakkad districts received between 5 and 7 cm of rainfall. Moderate showers were also reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Idukki and Kollam districts as monsoon conditions strengthened over the state.

Maximum temperature fell appreciably in Kollam district and no large change in it elsewhere over Kerala during the past 24 hours, IMD mentioned. However, it was below normal in Kollam district and it remained normal elsewhere over Kerala. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.1°C.

Heavy rain lashes several states

The IMD has also forecast more heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and northeastern states in the coming days.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded over Kerala and Mahe on May 22 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 24. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also reported from Bihar, coastal Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, along with several northeastern states.

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Thunderstorm alert

The weather department has warned of widespread thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several states. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness strong thundersqualls, with wind speeds reaching up to 100 kmph in isolated areas.

Dust storms are also expected over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on May29, while hailstorm activity is likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

North India under heat stress

Even as monsoon activity picked up in the south and east, large parts of north and central India continued to experience intense heatwave conditions through the past week. Severe heatwave conditions were reported in parts of Vidarbha, east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar also witnessed prolonged heatwave spells.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Bramhapuri in Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius during the week. Weekly average temperatures remained 1-3 degrees Celsius above normal across parts of north, northwest and central India.