Monsoon advance unlikely over next week: IMD

With the southwest monsoon likely to remain subdued for yet another week, meteorologists are monitoring the situation to figure out what could have led to the “sudden” weakening of an otherwise rapidly advancing monsoon this season.

Under normal conditions, the southwest monsoon, as on June 15, should have covered the entire west and central India regions, reaching and covering most of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh along with the entire southern peninsular and northeast India regions.

However, this year, since June 11, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has remained stagnant along Thane, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amravati, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttak, Midnapore and Bagdogra.

As of Friday, IMD officials maintained that no further advance of the monsoon was likely over the next week due to continuation of weak monsoon winds.

