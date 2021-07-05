Southwest monsoon advance in north India likely during the weekend: IMD

Once this system is formed, westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, too, shall intensify and bring enhanced rain over south, central and western India. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekhar)

The southwest monsoon is set to revive soon and its further advance is likely during the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The monsoon had gone into a break-phase with no advance being realised in this season over west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and remaining parts of Rajasthan, since June 20.

As per the latest forecast, the formation of a low-pressure system over west-central Bay of Bengal will revive monsoon activity over the country.

However, with favourable conditions likely only towards the end of the week, the monsoon will miss its normal date of July 8 for covering all India. But, a standard deviation of about seven days from this date is considered normal, as the monsoon’s behaviour varies annually.

“A low-pressure system is likely to form off Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around July 11. The moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will strengthen and help monsoon become active over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and rest parts by July 10,” the Met department said in its special forecast issued on Monday.

With the monsoon arrival delayed, states with highest rainfall deficiency include Delhi (-46 per cent), Punjab and Rajasthan (-20 per cent, each) and Haryana (-11 per cent).

Once this system is formed, westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, too, shall intensify and bring enhanced rain over south, central and western India, which is expected to happen later next week.

The IMD has said that monsoon over the country as a whole will be normal in July. Its full revival and active phase is, however, expected after July 15.