Friday, May 20, 2022
Monkeypox: Health officials at airports, borders asked to keep close watch on symptomatic travellers from Africa

Top health ministry officials told the Indian Express the public health officials have been directed to isolate symptomatic international travellers arriving from Africa —— and that the samples should be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 10:49:54 pm
An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 1996 to 1997, shows the hands of a patient with a rash due to monkeypox, in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via REUTERS/File)

With countries like United Kingdom and United States detecting the tropical monkey pox virus cases, the union health ministry on Friday directed public health officials at ports, airports and land borders to keep a close watch on symptomatic international travellers from Africa arriving in India.

Explained |Explained: What is monkeypox, a smallpox-like disease from Africa that has been reported in the UK?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

During the invasion period, that lasts between 0-5 days, the WHO says that it is characterised by fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches) and intense asthenia (lack of energy).

“Deputy Director General (Public Health) at the Union Ministry of health and family welfare has communicated to all Airport Health officers, Port health officers, and land border health officers drawing attention to the fact that money pox cases are being reported outside Africa, including United Kingdom, USA, Hong Kong, and, Germany,” sources said.

Read |WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe

“They have been specifically directed to keep a watch on international travellers coming from African countries and who display the symptoms of fever, muscle ache. Directions have been given that all symptomatic international travellers shall be isolated and samples should be sent to NIV Pune’s BSL-IV lab,” sources said.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Also, the virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, the WHO states.

On May 13, WHO was notified of two laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox, from the same household, in the United Kingdom. On May 15, four additional laboratory confirmed cases have been reported amongst Sexual Health Services attendees presenting with a vesicular rash illness in men who have sex with men (MSM).

