Money lender who ‘assaulted’ hair salon owner in Vadodara booked

Police have begun a probe into the case and booked Prakash Patel. (Representational) Police have begun a probe into the case and booked Prakash Patel. (Representational)

Vadodara police on Friday booked a local money lender for allegedly abducting and threatening to kill a hair salon owner. According to the complaint filed by the hair salon owner, Kishore Shinde, he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the accused and had already repaid over Rs 10 lakh to the accused in installments from 2017. However, the accused, Prakash Patel, on Thursday, allegedly assaulted Shinde, demanding to hand over the hair salon to him in lieu of the outstanding principal amount of the loan.

In a complaint filed at the Navapura police station, on Thursday evening, the accused and an accomplice entered Shinde’s hair salon located at Shiyabaug area of the city, demanding keys of the shop so that they could keep the property in lieu of the principal amount owed by the complainant.

“The complainant has borrowed money from the accused at an interest rate of 10 per cent per month and paid installments of Rs 30,000 each month, amounting to Rs 10.37 lakh in total. Thereafter, the complainant stopped paying the installments stating that he did not have the money to pay. However, the lender contended that the money paid so far was only amounting to the interest accrued on the principal amount and the said principal amount was outstanding,” it said. Shinde had borrowed the money for the payment of registration of his flat in 2017.

On Thursday, the accused and his accomplice allegedly abducted the complainant and took him to a house in old city area, where they assaulted him and threatened him at knife point to hand over the shop to them. Shinde has also stated that Patel pressed a knife into his stomach. Shinde has suffered injuries on his neck, the complaint stated.

Police have begun a probe into the case and booked Patel under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (assault), 324 (assault with weapon), 348 (wrongful confinement), 364 (abduction), 504, 506 (criminal Intimidation).

