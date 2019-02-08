Money laundering probe: Robert Vadra questioned by ED for second day

Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in connection with a case of alleged money laundering related to properties in the UK.

Advertising

Vadra was questioned for over six hours during which he was quizzed about various alleged properties indirectly owned by him in London and his alleged association with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Sources said he was also confronted with certain emails he has allegedly exchanged with an associate of Bhandari about the renovation of a property in London and documents that the agency obtained or seized as part of its probe.

Sources said Vadra shared some documents with the investigating officer of the case and assured some more will be provided as and when he gets them.

On Thursday, Vadra arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 11.25 am, about an hour after his team of lawyers reached. After two hours of questioning, he left for lunch and returned about an hour later to resume the session.

Vadra’s lawyer K T S Tulsi told reporters outside the ED office that his client has not committed any wrongdoing.

The case relates to properties in London which, the ED alleges, are linked to Vadra and have been purchased through Bhandari. Vadra has denied association with any property in London.

Advertising

“My client has no foreign asset. This is a smear campaign and not an investigation. The guilt or innocence is decided by the judges. It is not determined by prosecuting agencies. There is specific bar against leakage of information contained in the case diary…the entire presumption of innocence under Constitution is sought to be frustrated and reversed by saying that you (accused) establish your innocence. That is not the law,” senior advocate Tulsi told The Indian Express.