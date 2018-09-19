Money laundering case: Year after I-T searches, ED books DK Shivakumar

ED sources said the agency booked Shivakumar among others with regard to Rs 8 crore in cash recovered from his Safdarjung Enclave home. ED sources said the agency booked Shivakumar among others with regard to Rs 8 crore in cash recovered from his Safdarjung Enclave home.

A year after the Income Tax Department conducted searches on Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money-laundering against him. More than 60 premises associated with Shivakumar were searched on August 1 last year, days before the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.

ED sources said the agency booked Shivakumar among others with regard to Rs 8 crore in cash recovered from his Safdarjung Enclave home. “With regard to that recovery, the I-T department has invoked Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section is a scheduled offence and thus falls under the purview of predicate offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” an ED officer said.

The agency has also booked Anjaneya Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and N Rajendran, a former Karnataka Bhavan employee, in the case. The August 2017 searches had led to a political furore, as they came in the wake of Shivakumar facilitating the stay of 42 Gujarat MLAs in a Karnataka resort ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. I-T officials had even visited the resort, with the Congress alleging that the government was using the I-T department to poach MLAs. This allegation was denied by the government.

The I-T department filed a chargesheet early this year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. The agency is expected to summon the accused soon for recording their statements.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with help of three other accused. “As per facts and analysis of evidences, it is clear that accused number 1 (Shivakumar) has set up an extensive network of persons and premises across Delhi and Bengaluru in order to transport and utilise unaccounted cash,” the department had said. Other accused are Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendra, it said.

According to the tax department, Narayan is a business partner of Shivakumar and Sharma is the proprietor of Sharma Transports, which runs a fleet of luxury and passenger buses and provides transport services on rental basis.

Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan, was allegedly responsible for storing and handling unaccounted cash of Shivakumar in Delhi, it said in the complaint. Rajendra is a caretaker of Karnataka Bhavan and works for Sharma, besides looking after immovable properties of Shivakumar and Sharma, it said.

The I-T department had alleged that all five accused conspired to evade tax. Unaccounted cash of approximately Rs 20 crore was seized during raids in New Delhi and Bengaluru last August, which was directly relatable to Shivakumar, it had said.

Shivakumar has alleged that the I-T department was targeting him but he would fight the case legally. A special court had given Shivakumar conditional bail in this case, and the next date of hearing is September 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App