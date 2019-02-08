Money laundering case: Gautam Khaitan sent to judicial custody till February 20

A Delhi court on Friday sent Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody till February 20 in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

Subsequently, Khaitan moved a bail plea against his custody, saying he was not required for further probe. On this, the court has sought a reply from ED by February 15.

Khaitan was on the probe agency’s remand after his custody was extended by six days and was alleged of operating and holding a number of offshore accounts in an illegal manner and of stashing assets.

Khaitan was booked under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income) and Assets Act, 2015 and is being probed to find out his nexus with the Banda family of Zambia.

ED’s counsel D P Singh and N K Matta, in an earlier submission to Special Judge (CBI) Arvind Kumar, had said, “The investigation has revealed the nexus between the accused and the Banda family of Zambia and the money laundering through this channel is under investigation. There exists links between the accused with various arms dealers/deals, which is under investigation.”

Singh had also argued that Khaitan has also structured and incorporated the companies for Neenani Banda alias Junior Banda.