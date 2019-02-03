Money laundering: ED custody of Gautam Khaitan extended by six days

A special Delhi court extended by six days the ED custody of advocate Gautam Khaitan, who the agency accuses of money laundering. The agency said that Khaitan’s further custodial interrogation is required to find out his nexus with the Banda family of Zambia.

“The investigation has revealed the nexus between the accused and the Banda family of Zambia and the money laundering through this channel is under investigation. There exists links between the accused with various arms dealers/deals, which is under investigation,” ED’s counsel D P Singh and N K Matta submitted before Special Judge (CBI) Arvind Kumar.