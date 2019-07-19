Money laundering charges: ED opposes Robert Vadra’s plea in Delhi HC to quash case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in the Delhi High Court opposed a plea by Robert Vadra seeking quashing of a money laundering case against him. The agency said that any relief given to him would “inure” the benefit to absconding co-accused Sanjay Bhandari.

Advertising

Vadra’s role cropped up during an investigation of cases related to Bhandari, an alleged arms dealer, who is wanted in India for offences ranging from violation of foreign exchange rules to routing kickbacks in defence deals.

The agency has said that Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, and several other properties situated in London as well as in India.

The ED, through an affidavit before Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, submitted that Vadra’s petition “deserves to be dismissed on the limited ground that he has deliberately and wilfully suppressed the material facts…”

Meanwhile, Vadra withdrew his plea seeking direction to the ED to not take any coercive action against him in the case, on the ground that he has already been granted anticipatory bail by a trial court in April.