Money laundering case: Shivakumar moves Delhi HC for bail

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who has been arrested in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a lower court’s order denying him bail.

Shivakumar has challenged the special judge’s September 25 order, which said that his release may hamper the probe into the case which is at a crucial stage.

The ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case filed last year following an investigation by the Income Tax Department in 2017, when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.

The special judge of a Delhi court refused to grant any relief to Shivakumar, currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail, while noting that he is an influential person and may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents. The judge had also said that the court has to be conscious of an individual’s liberty while considering bail application, but it cannot ignore the interest of society as such.

“Medical ground by itself considering the nature of the offence and the stage of investigation is not considered a justified ground for bail. The bail application is dismissed,” the special judge had said in his order.