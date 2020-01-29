Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 5:03:25 pm
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra's aide CC Thampi granted bail by Delhi court The bail came a day after the court refused ED to keep Thampi under further custody while sending him to judicial custody till February 8. (Photo: Twitter)

A Delhi Special Court Wednesday granted bail to businessman Robert Vadra’s close aide CC Thampi, who was arrested in connection with the Enforcement Directorate probe into the former’s alleged role in a money laundering case.

The bail came a day after the court refused the ED’s plea seeking further custody of Thampi and sent him to judicial custody till February 8. Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is also being investigated by the probe agency in the case.

Thampi is alleged to have helped Vadra invest in real estate assets in London, including the Bryanston Square property in London which the agency had earlier alleged was acquired by Bhandari for Vadra. It was the receipt of foreign banking transactions from several countries that led to the arrest of Thampi with the ED claiming that they now had evidence to link him to money laundering and property acquisition deals with Vadra and Bhandari.

