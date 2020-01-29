Money laundering case: Robert Vadra’s aide CC Thampi granted bail by Delhi court

The bail came a day after the court refused ED to keep Thampi under further custody while sending him to judicial custody till February 8. (Photo: Twitter) The bail came a day after the court refused ED to keep Thampi under further custody while sending him to judicial custody till February 8. (Photo: Twitter)

A Delhi Special Court Wednesday granted bail to businessman Robert Vadra’s close aide CC Thampi, who was arrested in connection with the Enforcement Directorate probe into the former’s alleged role in a money laundering case.

The bail came a day after the court refused the ED’s plea seeking further custody of Thampi and sent him to judicial custody till February 8. Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is also being investigated by the probe agency in the case.

NRI businessman and Robert Vadra’s close aide CC Thampi granted bail by a Delhi Special Court. ED has arrested C C Thampi in connection with a case of alleged money laundering it is probing against Robert Vadra and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari @IndianExpress — Pritam Pal Singh (@Singh2Pritam) January 29, 2020

Thampi is alleged to have helped Vadra invest in real estate assets in London, including the Bryanston Square property in London which the agency had earlier alleged was acquired by Bhandari for Vadra. It was the receipt of foreign banking transactions from several countries that led to the arrest of Thampi with the ED claiming that they now had evidence to link him to money laundering and property acquisition deals with Vadra and Bhandari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App