Money laundering case: Robert Vadra granted interim protection from arrest till Feb 16

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 by a Delhi special court on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding “ownership of undisclosed assets abroad”. Vadra had moved the court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail.

The ED has alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra. His counsel K T S Tulsi told Delhi court that he will appear before ED on February 6.

Speaking to reporters outside the court in Delhi, Tulsi said Vadra is a law-abiding citizen and is not in possession of foreign assets. He added that Vadra will cooperate with the investigation agency and will appear before it on February 6.

In his petition to the court Friday, Vadra requested the court to “issue an appropriate order… directing the respondents to immediately release the Petitioner on bail upon his arrest… and pass any other and further orders which this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in facts and circumstances of this case or in the interest of justice”.