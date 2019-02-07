Money laundering case: Robert Vadra before ED for second day

Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a case of alleged money laundering related to properties in the UK worth 1.9 million pounds. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, was grilled by the ED for over five hours on Wednesday.

Advertising

The ED is probing whether Vadra purchased a property at Bryanston Square in London through absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Sources told The Indian Express that Vadra was questioned about his association with Bhandari and financial transactions on Wednesday. The ED reportedly provided documents to link him with the properties during the interrogation.

Vadra’s lawyer Suman Khaitan, meanwhile, maintained that his client was innocent and that he has been incorrectly charged. “All charges against him are wrong. We will cooperate with the agency 100 per cent,” Khaitan said.

Vadra had been accompanied by his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday. Outside the ED office, she told reporters, “I stand by my family… everyone can see what is happening.”

Advertising

Last Saturday, a Delhi court had granted Vadra interim bail in the case and directed him to join the ED’s probe. It had also asked him not to leave the country without permission.