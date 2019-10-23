Money laundering case: Mirchi aide who arranged for ‘dummy tenants’ held

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested an “aide” of late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi in connection with the alleged illegal dealing of his properties to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

The ED has alleged that Mirchi gave the power of attorney to Humayun Merchant (70), who had contacted builders and arranged meetings between the gangster and his own family in Dubai. The ED, through its special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, also stated that Merchant arranged for “dummy tenants” at Mirchi’s three properties in Worli, eventually sold to Sunblink Real Estate in 2010 and that the Rs 170 crore received for the sale had reached Dubai through hawala transactions.

“Merchant arranged for dummy tenants in the buildings, found to be his close relatives, his sons and their brothers-in-law and fathers-in-law. He has also told us that he received a payment of Rs 5 crore in his bank account from Sunblink Real Estate and transferred this amount to the accounts of Mirchi’s son Junaid Memon,” the ED stated, seeking four-day custody of Merchant to probe the money trail.

Merchant, through his lawyer Sujay Kantawala, denied the allegations and opposed the remand stating that he knew Mirchi as they had grown up together, and that “he (Mirchi) became what he became”. Kantawala also submitted that Merchant had cooperated with the probe and there was no need to arrest him.

Merchant, who addressed the court, denied that he had the power of attorney and said the ED should be able to show the same. Merchant also said he was Mirchi’s childhood friend and lived in the same locality as him and went to the same school.

“Iqbal Mirchi had contacted me and said he did not trust his family and had requested me to arrange for tenants from my family. I transferred six tenants and had accompanied the solicitor as was the request. I have told the ED everything from pin to piano. I received Rs 5 crore from Wadhawan (DHFL, housing company being probed by the ED). No other transactions took place. Mirchi kicked me out as he had given me land in Khandala,” Merchant said.

The ED is probing Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in connection with a loan of Rs 2,186 crore to Sunblink Real Estate.

The court sent Merchant to ED’s custody till October 24.

Another arrest

Late on Tuesday, the ED, also arrested Rinku Deshpande in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case. According to the ED, Ranjeet Singh Bindra, who had negotiated the land deal between Mirchi and Sunblink Real Estate, got Rs 40 to 50 crore as brokerage through Deshpande, a fake representative of the tenant occupying the property sold to Sunblink.

Deshpande, in her earlier statement to the ED, said she had received Rs 25 to 30 crore from Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd on behalf of Bindra, and stated that later on, the same was transferred to Bindra through market operators on his instructions.

Deshpande will be produced before a local court for remand.