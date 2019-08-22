Money laundering case: In Delhi HC, Robert Vadra denies ED charge of suppressing facts

Seeking the quashing of a money laundering case against him, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday opposed the ED’s contention before Delhi High Court that he has deliberately suppressed material facts which were within his knowledge.

Advertising

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, representing Vadra, contended before Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that his client has disclosed all facts which were in his knowledge.

“There is no suppression of facts on my (Vadra) part,” Tulsi said, adding that “they (ED) do not give the copy of ECIR (enforcement case information report) and then they say I (Vadra) have suppressed facts. They provided me the ECIR copy only after court’s order”.

The advocate made his submission while referring to the ED’s affidavit by which they have opposed Vadra’s plea to quash the case on the ground that if any relief is given to him, it would “inure” the benefit to absconding co-accused Sanjay Bhandari.

Advertising

The senior counsel, however, sought some time to file the rejoinder to ED’s affidavit. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The agency, in their affidavit filed through their counsel Amit Mahajan, has said Vadra’s petition deserves to be dismissed as he has not made any reference to the investigation going on here which was under jurisdiction of Delhi High Court and he has mainly referred to the probe in a Rajasthan land case which was not the subject matter of this ECIR.