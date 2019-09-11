Money laundering case: ED summons Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya for questioning

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s daughter, Aishwarya, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to depose before the agency on September 12.

Advertising

Shivakumar is currently in ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Sources said Aishwarya has been summoned to seek clarification on a trip she took with her father to Singapore in 2017. They said she would be questioned over several documents associated with the trip and its connection to the money laundering case against Shivakumar. The agency is likely to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Shivakumar, a former Karnataka Cabinet minister, was arrested by the ED on September 3. The central agency had registered the money laundering case against him, Hanumanthaiah – an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi – and others in September last year.

Advertising

The case was filed based on an Income-Tax (I-T) department charge sheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

Following his arrest, Shivakumar had tweeted, “I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta.”

He further said, “I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country’s Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics.”