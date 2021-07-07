Money laundering case: ED summons Mufti mother for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned PDP chief and former J&K chief minister Money laundering case, ED probe, Mehbooba Mufti, Srinagar news, Indian express news’s mother Gulshan Nazir for the second time in an alleged money laundering case. She has been asked to present herself before the ED office in Srinagar on July 14.

Calling the ED a tool of the Centre to “settle scores”, Mufti has termed the latest summons as an attempt to “intimidate political opponents”.

Mufti related the latest summons to her mother with her party’s decision to boycott the meeting of the Delimitation Commission in Srinagar. The PDP on Tuesday chose to stay away from the meeting saying that it believes the outcome of the meeting is “pre-planned”.

Mufti tweeted, “On the day PDP chose not to meet (the) delimitation Commission, ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, GoI doesn’t even spare senior citizens. Agencies like NIA & ED are now its tools to settle scores.”

Earlier, the central agency had asked Gulshan Nazir to present herself on April 15. However, citing the second wave of Covid-19, age and health status of Nazir, the family had asked the ED to defer the summons.

The first ED summons to Nazir had come barely a fortnight after the agency interrogated Mehbooba Mufti in an alleged money laundering case.

On March 25, Mufti was questioned at ED’s Srinagar office for over five hours. Mufti had subsequently said that she was asked about the sale of their ancestral land in south Kashmir and called the questioning an attempt to silence the Opposition by the BJP-led Union government.