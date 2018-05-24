‘Money laundering’ case: ED searches premises linked to Deepak Talwar

According to the ED, the funds allegedly misused by Talwar and his NGO were part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme for carrying out educational and social activities. According to the ED, the funds allegedly misused by Talwar and his NGO were part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme for carrying out educational and social activities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to corporate consultant Deepak Talwar in a case of alleged money laundering. Sources said searches were conducted at nine locations across Delhi and Haryana.

Talwar is facing money laundering charges in connection with alleged misuse of funds worth more than Rs 90 crore through his NGO Advantage India in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

ED sources said several documents related to his NGO and his personal wealth were recovered in the searches. Talwar has been reportedly in Dubai for a long time.

According to the ED, the funds allegedly misused by Talwar and his NGO were part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme for carrying out educational and social activities.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by CBI last year. The CBI had filed a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Talwar for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use. In November last year, the CBI had carried out searches at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case.

Talwar’s name figured in the Niira Radia tapes and a register maintained at the gates of the residence of former CBI director Ranjit Sinha.

In September 2016, The Indian Express reported that funds donated by two foreign firms to Advantage India, an NGO run by Talwar, had come under the scanner of the Income Tax department.

Talwar had then denied any wrongdoing and had told The Indian Express that he set up the NGO around 17 years ago and was no longer involved in its day-to-day functioning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App