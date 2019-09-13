Money laundering case: ED questions Shivakumar’s daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned the daughter of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case it is probing against him. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya, 22, arrived at the agency headquarters around noon and was questioned till evening, sources said.

The agency sought clarification from Aishwarya on a trip she had made with her father to Singapore in 2017. She was also questioned about a trust she is associated with. Sources said she was confronted with certain documents associated with this trip and its connection to the money laundering case against her father.

The agency has recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3. The central agency had in September last year registered a money laundering case against him, along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others. This criminal case was filed on the basis of an Income Tax Department chargesheet against the Congress leader and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

Following his arrest, Shivakumar had tweeted, “I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The I-T and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta.”

He further said, “I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country’s Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics.”

Shivakumar has in the past denied any wrongdoing and has said he was being targeted for having played an instrumental role in keeping the Congress flock together during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017. Shivakumar had arranged the stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a Karnataka resort when senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was contesting to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. Following this, I-T searches were conducted against him and the ED subsequently took action.