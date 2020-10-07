Money laundering case: ED files prosecution complaint against ex-minister’s nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached cash close to Rs 90 lakh belonging to former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal’s nephew Vijay Singla.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint — equivalent to a chargesheet — against the nephew of former Railway Minister Pawan Bansal in connection with a money laundering case.

Bansal’s nephew Vijay Singla has been charged with money laundering along with Mahesh Kumar, a former officer of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers, and nine others for allegedly taking bribes.

Others chargesheeted include N Manjunath, Sandeep Goyal, Ajay Garg, Rahul Yadav, Sameer Sandhir, Sushil Daga, C V Venugopal, M.V. Murali Krishna and M/s Venkateshwara Rail Nirman Pvt.

“The Prosecution Complaint has been filed with a prayer to punish the accused in accordance to the law and to confiscate the asset attached under PMLA,” the ED said in a statement.

The ED had earlier attached cash close to Rs 90 lakh belonging to Singla in the case. The ED investigation is based on a CBI FIR against Singla, Mahesh Kumar and others.

According to the ED, the CBI probe revealed that Mahesh Kumar, a 1975-batch officer, was posted as general manager, Western Railways and wanted to get himself appointed as Member (Electrical), Railway Board instead of Member (Staff). “For this he was in touch with N Manjunath, who was further in touch with Sandeep Goyal, a friend of Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla demanded Rs 10 Crore through Sandeep Goyal from N Manjunath… While delivering a token amount to Vijay Singla and Sandeep Goyal, the CBI team raided the premises of office of Vijay Singla at Sector 28, Chandigarh and recovered Rs 89,68,000/-. During the relevant time Pawan Kumar Bansal was the Railway Minister and his nephew Vijay Singla was caught red handed while accepting the bribe,” an ED statement said.

The probe also found that the first instalment of the bribe was contributed by Manjunath, M V Murli Krishna, Sushil Daga and M/S Venkateshwara Rail Nirman Pvt. Ltd, the agency said.

