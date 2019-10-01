D K Shivakumar to remain in judicial custody till October 14

A Delhi court Tuesday extended senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case till October 15. Shivakumar, who is lodged at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, will be probed by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4 and 5, news agency PTI reported.

Prosecutors Amit Mahajan, N K Matta and Nitesh Rana said that Shivakumar could not be quizzed properly since he had to be admitted to the hospital due to various ailments. However, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Shivakumar, said his counsel had no opposition to the applications. “Even if on bail, I (accused) am willing to cooperate at any extent.”

Last week, the trial court had dismissed Shivakumar’s bail plea, saying his release may hamper the probe which is at a crucial stage. The court had said it has to be conscious of an individual’s liberty while considering bail application, but it cannot ignore the interest of society.

Following this, the Congress leader had moved his bail plea to the Delhi High Court, which on Monday had sought response from the ED. The high court had listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case filed last year following an investigation by the Income Tax Department in 2017, when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.