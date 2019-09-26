Money laundering case: Delhi court dismisses Shivakumar’s bail plea

A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, saying his release may hamper the probe which is at a crucial stage.

Advertising

The ED arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case filed last year following an investigation by the Income Tax Department in 2017, when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar refused to grant any relief to Shivakumar, currently lodged in Tihar jail, while noting that he is an influential person and may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents.

“The investigation in the present case is still at the initial stage. In the course of arguments, the ED has shown certain documents like the list of 317 bank accounts and other documents of properties, etc which show that investigation is still at the crucial stage of examining the documents and their nexus with the assets of the applicant/accused,” the judge said.

Advertising

The court said the court has to be conscious of an individual’s liberty while considering bail application, but it cannot ignore the interest of society as such.

“Medical ground by itself considering the nature of the offence and the stage of investigation is not considered a justified ground for bail. The bail application is dismissed,” the court said.