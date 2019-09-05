Money laundering case: Congress protests, BSY says he is ‘not celebrating’

The Congress on Wednesday organised protests in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka against the arrest of its leader D K Shivakumar by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

At a protest in Bengaluru, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The BJP is using institutions like the CBI, the ED and the I-T department as party organisations. These agencies have lost their independence and are functioning like the BJP’s puppets.’’

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who participated in a protest in Mysuru, said, “Political opponents must be opposed politically, not by misusing power.”

With Shivakumar’s arrest likely to attain political overtones in south Karnataka where the ruling BJP is trying to woo the Vokkaliga community, CM B S Yediyurappa said, “I am not celebrating his arrest. I will pray to God that he comes out of this crisis. Law will take its own course and if he is exonerated, I will be the happiest.’’