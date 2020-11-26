Bombay HC on summons to Anand Grover: ED shall not insist on appearance till Dec 14

Senior advocate Anand Grover

In an interim relief to NGO Lawyers Collective and its founder, senior advocate Anand Grover, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to insist on his appearance before the ED till December 14.

On Tuesday, maintaining that it has to respect humanity and the old age of the accused keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, the court had asked the ED lawyer, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, to take instructions on whether summons issued to Grover to appear before the agency on November 26, in connection with a money laundering case, can be deferred.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik had said, “The virus is spreading rapidly. The petitioner is around 80 years old and had tested Covid-19 positive. We have to respect humanity, his age and your (ED) proceedings too. Keep in mind whatever news is coming (related to the pandemic). We need to mind the present case, but in this situation in our state and rising cases in Delhi, the authority (ED) can defer summons and can postpone it.”

The bench was hearing pleas by Grover and the NGO seeking to quash and set aside the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED and subsequent summons and probe arising out of it. The petitioners had also challenged summons issued by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

