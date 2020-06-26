Money for cow dung: Chhattisgarh launches scheme for livestock owners

Baghel said the scheme had multiple objectives, including income generation and environment conservation. (File Photo) Baghel said the scheme had multiple objectives, including income generation and environment conservation. (File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh government will now buy cow dung from livestock owners and convert it to fertiliser, a move it said would help prevent open grazing and make cattle-rearing profitable.

The initiative is part of the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’, announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at an online press conference on Thursday. It will commence from 20 July, when ‘Hareli’, a local festival, is celebrated.

Baghel said the scheme had multiple objectives, including income generation and environment conservation. “Chhattisgarh has had the tradition of cattle grazing in open, which harms both the cattle and the crops of farmers. Stray animals on roads of cities are a major cause of road accidents. Often cow owners leave the cows astray after milking, which causes various problems. This will change after the implementation of Godhan Nyay Yojana. Livestock owners will provide proper fodder and water to their cattle and keep then tied up.” Baghel said.

The cow dung thus collected can be converted to fertiliser and sold for additional profit, he added.

Baghel also said the Congress government in the state will utilise cowsheds, set up in thousands of villages under a different scheme, as a source of vermicompost. This fertiliser will then be sold to farmers as well as other government departments.

A five-member panel of ministers is expected to fix a procurement rate for the manure, besides working out other modalities associated with the scheme. This committee will deliberate upon suggestions from farmers, livestock owners, cowshed operators and “intellectuals”.

