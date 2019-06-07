Money dispute: After body of girl found with arm chopped, two arrested in Aligarh

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a three-year-old girl, whose body was found with an arm chopped off in Tappal police station area of Aligarh three days ago.

The accused, identified as Zahid (27) and Aslam (42), residents of Tappal town, allegedly killed the girl on account of a money-related dispute with her father.

Meanwhile, Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary denied rumours circulating on social media that the girl was raped, acid was poured on her and her eyes gouged out.

Last Friday, an FIR for kidnapping was registered after the girl went missing from outside her relative’s house. On Sunday, her partially decomposed body was found in a pile of garbage 50-60 metres from her house.

“In the postmortem report there was no sign of any kind of sexual assault. No trace of acid was found, and contrary to what some social media posts claim, her eyes were not gouged out. As per the postmortem report she was strangled to death,” said SSP Kulhary.

“When we started the investigation, the victim’s father informed us that recently he had a heated argument with local resident Zahid over Rs 10,000 that Zahid owed him. Later Zahid was arrested and he confessed to killing the girl with the help of one Aslam. We have arrested both of them for murder,” he said.

He added that the killing had no communal angle and there was no tension in the area.