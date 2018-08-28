Monday Inflow at 11,0488 Cusecs: Surat dry, but rain in MP boosts water level of Ukai

The dam is a lifeline for the people in Surat. Archive The dam is a lifeline for the people in Surat. Archive

The water level in Ukai dam, which is a lifeline for the people in Surat, has increased up to 12 feet in the last week, and reached to 315 feet on Monday.

The dam authorities are hoping good rainfall in the next one month and also expecting that the water level might cross the last year’s mark of 324.20 feet.

Due to heavy rainfall in 21 catchment areas lying in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra areas, bordering Gujarat, the Ukai dam in Tapi district started receiving heavy inflow of rain water. Due to such heavy rainfall in the last one week, the water level in the dam increased up to 12 feet. As on August 19, the water level in the dam was 303 feet and on Monday the water level reached up to 315.70 feet.

The inflow of rain water into the Ukai dam from upper catchment areas on Monday is 11,0488 cusecs. It was 600 cusecs last year on this day. The danger level of the dam is 345 feet. Surat did not receive much rainfall in the last few days.

The dam caters to drinking water needs of Surat Municipal Corporation, Tapi district, Ankleshwar, Navsari and Valsad Nagar Palikas. This apart, the dam also discharges water for irrigation purpose to the farmers of Surat district through canal network, and also to the heavy industries established in the Hazira area in Surat city.

To meet water requirements throughout the year, the dam authorities has started stocking the inflow of water into the dam received from 21 catchment areas. Sources said that the rainfall in the catchment areas is at an average of 57.80 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level in Hathnur dam in Surat reached the danger mark of 211.65 meters on Monday, following which the authorities started discharging 18,028 cusecs of water into Tapi river. As a result, water level in the river increased, and covered some of the dry areas of the river.

