Monaco releases postage stamps on Mahatma

The government of Monaco on Tuesday announced the release of postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his 150th birth anniversary on October 2. At least 40,000 Gandhi stamps will be on sale from October 2 at the Office des Timbres and the Musee des Timbres et des Monnaies — the post offices and philatelic counters of the country. Each stamp is priced at 2.10 euros.

“It will be included, with other values, in the second part of the philatelic programme 2019 and offered to our subscribers and customers,” read a statement released by the Office des Timbres. Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.