Mon killings: Nagaland SIT to question Army personnel from tomorrow

The Special Investigation Team set up by the Nagaland government to probe the botched Army operation in Oting, in which six coal miners were killed, will get access to any soldier involved in the December 4 incident, official sources said.

Eight more people had died in subsequent clashes. The Army had lost a soldier.

Sources said on Wednesday that the SIT has not taken any statement yet, but will start Thursday, and get access to “whosoever they want”.

The soldiers involved will depose at the Rainforest Research Institute in Jorhat, Assam.

The Army too has instituted a Court of Inquiry, headed by a Major General rank officer based in Assam.

According to the sources, 30 soldiers and officers of the 21 Para Special Forces were involved in the botched operation, of which around a dozen were injured and one was killed.

The Army had officially expressed regret, calling the operation a result of “mistaken identity”, where an ambush was laid for militants but they fired upon a car ferrying local residents. Home Minister Amit Shah too had expressed regret over the incident in Parliament.

In Nagaland, locals clashed with Army personnel after the shooting, leading to the death of seven more people. Another civilian was killed in Mon the next day when a crowd attacked an Assam Rifles base and the soldiers fired upon them.

The episode has spurred demands of the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which provides certain immunity to Army personnel in the regions where it is imposed. The Centre has created a committee to look into whether AFSPA can be repealed from Nagaland.

The five-member committee includes Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Vivek Joshi as its head, and will have Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal as its Member-Secretary. The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Nagaland and the DGP of Assam Rifles will be the other members. It is expected to file its report within 45 days.

A day after this committee was constituted, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ruled out the possibility of the Act being repealed in the Union Territory.