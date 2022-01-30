‘Momentous feat’: PM Modi congratulates citizens as 75% of India’s adults fully vaccinated

As India achieved the landmark of fully vaccinating more than 75 per cent of its adult population against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated “fellow citizens for the momentous feat”.

Tagging a tweet posted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier on Sunday, Modi said he was proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success. https://t.co/OeCJddtAL8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

So far, the cumulative number of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered in the country has crossed 165.7 crore.

“With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas’, India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against the coronavirus,” Mandaviya tweeted as he urged people to follow Covid-19 norms and get vaccinated.

India started the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 this year, while booster doses began being administered to health and frontline workers and the elderly from January 10.

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 tally rose to over 4.10 crore after 2,34,281 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. India’s death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period.