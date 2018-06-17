Molestation complaint against singer

Dehradun-based woman and her friend filed a complaint against singer Jubin Nautiyal for allegedly molesting her and beating up the friend at a hotel. (Representational Image) Dehradun-based woman and her friend filed a complaint against singer Jubin Nautiyal for allegedly molesting her and beating up the friend at a hotel. (Representational Image)

A Dehradun-based woman and her friend filed a complaint against singer Jubin Nautiyal for allegedly molesting her and beating up the friend at a hotel here on Thursday night. On Friday, the friend, Shashank Malik, filed a complaint at Vasant Vihar police station alleging that Nautiyal, along with around 20 men, beat him after he objected to the singer allegedly molesting his friend.

In a counter-complaint, Nautiyal alleged he had booked a hotel to organise his birthday party, and that Malik and his friend “gatecrashed” the party. He stated that after the two were asked to leave, they followed his and damaged the vehicle.

“After the man and the woman were spotted, security persons asked them to leave. That’s all that happened,” he told the media today. Station Officer Hemant Khanduri said FIR will be registered once the facts are known.

