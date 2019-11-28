Molestation attempt on board Kallada bus in Kerala, accused arrested

The Kottakkal police Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of molesting a woman inside a moving long-distance bus that was on its way to Kasaragode in Kerala.

According to the victim’s complaint, the accused, a fellow passenger, tried to molest her around 2:45 am in the early hours of Thursday when the bus reached close to Kottakkal in Malappuram district. The bus, belonging to the infamous Kallada Travels which has a history of treating its passengers unfairly, was reportedly going from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragode.

While the victim hailed from Kollam district, the accused has been identified as Abdul Rahman Munavir (23) and has been taken into custody. A case under section 354A of the IPC and section 119A of the Kerala Police Act has been registered.